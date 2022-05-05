Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. Buys New Position in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,491,000. TDCX makes up 8.9% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. owned approximately 1.08% of TDCX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,141,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,705,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,350,000.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on TDCX in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDCX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. 268,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. TDCX Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

