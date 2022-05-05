TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.92 Million

Equities analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) to report $238.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.40 million. TriMas reported sales of $218.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $938.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $937.70 million to $939.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $989.95 million, with estimates ranging from $976.20 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRS shares. TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of TRS traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,147. TriMas has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in TriMas by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the third quarter worth approximately $876,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in TriMas by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,656,000 after acquiring an additional 242,130 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in TriMas by 8.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 2.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 266,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

