Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.71-2.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80-3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.17.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $62.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

