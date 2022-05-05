Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble updated its FY22 guidance to $2.71-2.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $6.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.27. 1,541,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,326. Trimble has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

