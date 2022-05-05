trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading 4.7% Higher

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 4,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 498,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.98.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $724.51 million, a PE ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 1.63.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the third quarter worth $73,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 13.7% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

