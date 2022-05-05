Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CFO Buys $91,650.00 in Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TROX stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $18.17. 693,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROX. Barclays cut their target price on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at about $3,338,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 596.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 131,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 83.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 139,658 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 264.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 623,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.