Truist Financial Boosts Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $94.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

LNTH has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.25.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $66.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -116.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.75. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $69.74.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $115,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $76,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,618 shares of company stock worth $5,596,663. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,412,000 after buying an additional 143,451 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Lantheus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,051,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,161,000 after purchasing an additional 73,133 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 46,886.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,646 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,166,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,073,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

