Truist Financial Increases Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $81.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

BMY stock opened at $76.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

