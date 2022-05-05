Truist Financial Trims Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Target Price to $15.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Shares of MGNI opened at $10.62 on Monday. Magnite has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.88 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Magnite by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Magnite by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

