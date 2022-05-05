Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Independent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $7,837,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 105,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.39. 6,523,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,572,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.