Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VHT traded down $5.54 on Thursday, hitting $239.00. The company had a trading volume of 273,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,461. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

