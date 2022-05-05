Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,151,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

