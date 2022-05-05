Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 486.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,945,000. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $9.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.28. The stock had a trading volume of 282,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.12. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $234.74 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

