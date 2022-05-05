Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,214,000 after buying an additional 901,529 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,891 shares during the period. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $144,884,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,187,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,875. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.93.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.