Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 227,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 60,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 63,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $26.61. 6,930,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,931,380. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.