Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 27,899 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $13.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,674. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $245.84 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

