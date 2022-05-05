Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 7,004 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after buying an additional 533,829 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,987,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after buying an additional 454,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after buying an additional 435,984 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $4.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,310. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $150.44 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.15 and its 200-day moving average is $163.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

