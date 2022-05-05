Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $9.60 on Thursday, reaching $250.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,283. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $245.29 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

