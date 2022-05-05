Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Down 22.3% in April

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

