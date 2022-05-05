Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 115.15% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.11.
Shares of Twilio stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.20. The company had a trading volume of 77,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.75 and a 200 day moving average of $216.48.
In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.