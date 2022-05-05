Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at Oppenheimer

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 170.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.36.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO opened at $118.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.48. Twilio has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Twilio by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.