Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twin Disc in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TWIN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.38. 59 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,911. The stock has a market cap of $210.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.60. Twin Disc has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Twin Disc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Twin Disc by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Twin Disc by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

