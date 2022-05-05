Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 177,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 163,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.97. 74,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,654. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

