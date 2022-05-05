U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Raised by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

