UBS Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €87.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €87.00 ($91.58) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 134.19% from the company’s current price.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($101.05) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($77.89) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($88.42) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($54.74) price target on Zalando in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zalando presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €87.13 ($91.72).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL stock opened at €37.15 ($39.11) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.06. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.