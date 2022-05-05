UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.80 Per Share

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UKCM opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.12) on Thursday. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 71.60 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 95.80 ($1.20). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76.

In other UK Commercial Property REIT news, insider Fionnuala Hogan bought 26,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £19,917.32 ($24,881.10). Also, insider Ken McCullagh bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($31,480.32).

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

