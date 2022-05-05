UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 135,466 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1,070.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,466 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.10. 15,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,395,313. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average is $97.44.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

