UMB Bank N A MO Has $12.54 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.66. 538,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,981,960. The company has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

