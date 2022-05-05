UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. UMB Financial has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $112.24. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.47.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,703 shares of company stock valued at $383,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

