Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Market Cap Achieves $12.67 Million

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $12.67 million and $76,130.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00225635 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00039650 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,399.84 or 1.93867170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

