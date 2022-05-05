Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $1,381.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.00227111 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00039789 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,888.76 or 2.00347938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading

