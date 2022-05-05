United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,349,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,627 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $230,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. United Bankshares’s revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

