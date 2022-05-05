Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. Uniti Group has a payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. Uniti Group has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,916,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 945,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

