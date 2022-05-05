Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Given New €29.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €25.00 ($26.32) to €29.00 ($30.53) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UMGNF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.32) to €25.80 ($27.16) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($31.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Universal Music Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

Shares of OTC UMGNF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.64. 38,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,067. Universal Music Group has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $32.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.50.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.