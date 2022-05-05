UnMarshal Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00216477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00040440 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.46 or 0.00438503 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,990.71 or 1.83049014 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

