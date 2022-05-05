Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.07.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.72.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,708 shares of company stock worth $21,400,143. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 77.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 131.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

