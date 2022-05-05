Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $310.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81.
In other Ur-Energy news, Chairman Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 239,422 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $430,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on URG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
Ur-Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
