USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $17.53. 4,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,207. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -583.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on USAC. StockNews.com began coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

