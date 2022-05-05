USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “USA Compression Partners is a leading energy infrastructure provider, which specializes in large-horsepower applications. The partnership provides natural gas compressors, a must have service for the transportation of the fuel. With rising long-term consumption and production of natural gas, USA Compression’s growth prospects remain strong. Further, as a by-product of the MLP model, the partnership is largely insulated to fluctuations in commodity prices and generates stable cash flows from long-term contracts. The fact that it yields around 12% makes the stock enticing for income investors. However, USA Compression hasn’t been immune to the industry-wide inflation and supply chain challenges. The firm’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry too. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $18.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $20.14.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -538.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 26,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 29,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners (Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.