USDX Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011602 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007430 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 107.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

