Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.45

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 18872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 104.77%.

In related news, CFO Ajay Kataria bought 7,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cary Devore bought 7,225 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Utz Brands by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,565 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Utz Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,104,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,119,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

