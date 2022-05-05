Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $193.83

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $193.83 and last traded at $194.64, with a volume of 5399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,624,000 after acquiring an additional 468,184 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,508,000 after acquiring an additional 348,244 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after acquiring an additional 183,342 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

