Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 121,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 526,374 shares.The stock last traded at $144.47 and had previously closed at $147.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

