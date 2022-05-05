Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded down $7.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.01. 1,014,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,552. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.46.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.