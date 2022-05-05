Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Buys New Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. Schlumberger accounts for about 2.2% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,246,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,978,000 after buying an additional 681,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,002,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,225,000 after buying an additional 152,249 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,259,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,196,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571,702 shares of company stock worth $227,621,630 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

