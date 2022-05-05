Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises 1.4% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,447 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 839,360 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,086,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 820,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,755 shares of company stock worth $252,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.99.

CLF traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.03. 17,209,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,826,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

