Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. Ford Motor accounts for 3.2% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

F traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 57,496,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,770,875. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

