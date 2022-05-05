Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VAPO stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $4.48. 679,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.38. Vapotherm has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $31.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,754,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,341,000 after acquiring an additional 66,538 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vapotherm from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vapotherm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

