Vega Protocol Trading 14.7% Lower This Week (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00008453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $50.52 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00029774 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 16,381,506 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

