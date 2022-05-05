Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Announces Earnings Results

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of VNTR stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 175,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $210.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Venator Materials by 755.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 51,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Venator Materials by 47.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Venator Materials by 495.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 62,658 shares during the period.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

