Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Announces Earnings Results

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.
Shares of VNTR stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 175,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $210.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.
Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.
